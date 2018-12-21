Juneau Afternoon on break

Juneau Afternoon will not play December 24 through December 28. Instead, we’ll play a variety of winter holiday-inspired specials. We’ll be back on New Years Eve.
Recent headlines
Red Carpet Concert: String of Lights, ‘Rusted Tracks’Watch the Anchorage folk group perform a song from their 2016 album, "Migration."
How Juneau grocers are helping families during winter breakNearly 500 students across the Juneau School District went home Thursday with bags full of food for winter break. All the food was donated, packed up and delivered by local grocery stores.
St. Paul Island fears temporarily losing air serviceSt. Paul officials are scrambling to extend air service through the holidays. As of Thursday, the isolated island in the Bering Sea will continue to have flights to Anchorage through Sunday.
What does the Dunleavy administration mean for the proposed Pebble Mine?Officially, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is not taking a position on the mine, unlike his predecessor, Gov. Bill Walker, who opposed it. But the new governor is already making moves that have encouraged the mine’s backers and worried its opponents.