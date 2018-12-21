Dunleavy picks Jackson for Alaska House seat

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Republican Sharon Jackson to a soon-to-be-vacant Alaska House seat.
Jackson was one of three finalists for the House District 13 seat advanced by area Republicans. She would replace Nancy Dahlstrom, who was elected to the Eagle River-area seat but later appointed corrections commissioner by Dunleavy.
Jackson’s appointment is subject to confirmation by House Republicans. If confirmed, Dunleavy’s office says Jackson would be sworn in Jan. 15. That’s when the Legislature convenes.
Jackson unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor this year. According to her candidate biography, she served in the U.S. Army and was a certified electronic technician. She also worked for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Dunleavy said Jackson has qualities one looks for in a representative, including public and private sector experience and community involvement.
