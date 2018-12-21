Active Voice podcast with writer Andromeda Romano Lax

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 21, 2018.
49 Writers’ Katie Bausler will preview their latest podcast of Active Voice with Andromeda Romano Lax — a series that elevates the voices of Alaskan writers and their perspectives on the current state of our democracy. And folks from The Yoga Path will teach us about a Winter Solstice-inspired sound healing session on Friday evening.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
