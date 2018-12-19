The music of Tekla Waterfield

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
Americana roots musician Tekla Waterfield and family will play live and preview their Friday night concert. We’ll meet members of the Juneau Baha’i faith community and hear about upcoming outreach and events. And Marnie Kaler will highlight spring educational opportunities at the University of Alaska Southeast.
Recent headlines
Federal criminal justice bill passes Senate, without support from Murkowski and SullivanPresident Trump is congratulating the U.S. Senate for passing a criminal justice reform bill that shortens sentences for some federal inmates. It passed the Senate Tuesday night, but both Alaska senators voted against it.
Sitka High design class marries tradition and technology in student paddle carving projectIndigenous peoples in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska have carved wood paddles and other works of art using tools and methods developed over thousands of years. But that’s not to say this art form is incompatible with new technology.
Red Carpet Concert: Dara Rilatos, ‘Black Curtain’Watch Alaska songwriter Dara Rilatos perform her song "Black Curtain" during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival.
The farm bill’s untold story: What did Congress do for fish sticks?Even though it's considered a "Product of U.S.A," Jim Gilmore of the At-sea Processors Association said up to half of the pollock served in schools now is from Russia. Thanks to the new farm bill, that might change.