Federal criminal justice bill passes Senate, without support from Murkowski and Sullivan

President Trump is congratulating the U.S. Senate for passing a criminal justice reform bill that shortens sentences for some federal inmates. It passed the Senate Tuesday night by a vote of 87 to 12.

But both Alaska senators voted against it.

Sen. Dan Sullivan says his decision was driven in part by Alaska’s experience with SB 91 — the state criminal justice reform bill the Alaska Legislature passed in 2016. Many Alaskans associate it with an increase in car theft and burglaries.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Congress needs more time to evaluate the federal legislation, known as the First Step Act. Proponents have been working on the bill for months, but it got a sudden boost in recent weeks with the help of the White House. It’s expected to pass the House before Congress adjourns for the holidays.