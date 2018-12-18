Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

In this newscast:

  • AELP customers will have higher bills because of low rainfall,
  • a Sitka tribal organization sues over sac roe fishery management, and
  • Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. officials want to move to an incentive-based compensation system for its investors.
