Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

In this newscast:
- AELP customers will have higher bills because of low rainfall,
- a Sitka tribal organization sues over sac roe fishery management, and
- Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. officials want to move to an incentive-based compensation system for its investors.
Recent headlines
Alaska Permanent Fund looks to pay investment managers incentivesThe corporation and its board of trustees argue the policy could help recruit talented managers. But it’s up to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration and the Alaska Legislature to make it happen.
Ketchikan schools superintendent resigns amid controversiesFormer Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District Superintendent Robert Boyle said the decision to submit his resignation was prompted by various controversies at the school district.
Sitka Tribe of Alaska sues state, claiming mismanagement of herring fishery“People don’t want trees in their freezer. It’s all about putting eggs in their freezers, not branches,” said STA Resource Protection Director Jeff Feldpausch. “This is looking grim. This is really grim.”
Alaska lieutenant governor wants audit of election systemOutgoing Director of Elections Josie Bahnke said no laws, regulations or policies changed during her three-year tenure to make the system vulnerable and called the system in place "excellent."