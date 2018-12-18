Alaska-born composer and sound artist Matthew Burtner

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.
We’ll meet Matthew Burtner, an Alaska-born composer, sound artist and eco-acoustician whose music and research explores embodiment, ecology, polytemporality and noise. And we’ll get a preview of KTOO’s Seafood Fest.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
The farm bill’s untold story: What did Congress do for fish sticks?Even though it's considered a "Product of U.S.A," Jim Gilmore of the At-sea Processors Association said up to half of the pollock served in schools now is from Russia. Thanks to the new farm bill, that might change.
Kenai Peninsula schools could soon form esports teamsASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland said there are club-level esports teams currently in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Dillingham that could help start a statewide video game league.
Alaska Permanent Fund looks to pay investment managers incentivesThe corporation and its board of trustees argue the policy could help recruit talented managers. But it’s up to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration and the Alaska Legislature to make it happen.
Ketchikan schools superintendent resigns amid controversiesFormer Ketchikan Gateway Borough School District Superintendent Robert Boyle said the decision to submit his resignation was prompted by various controversies at the school district.