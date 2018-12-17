Newscast – Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

By December 17, 2018 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Has Juneau’s high school athlete drug testing policy worked?
  • an investigative reporter uncovers mistakes and omissions in lists of Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse who served in Alaska, and
  • Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson host a medal ceremony for an Army soldier killed in action in Afghanistan.
