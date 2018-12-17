Juneau Cabaret’s Holiday Extravaganza

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.
Juneau Cabaret will preview their Wednesday evening, rush-hour concert Holiday Extravaganza. And we’ll learn about Computational Thinking workshops to support educator training with the Juneau School District.
Recent headlines
-
These priests abused in Native villages for years. They retired on Gonzaga’s campus.Behind his Nome radio station's closed doors, Father James Poole was a serial sexual predator. He abused at least 20 women and girls, according to court documents. But the last chapter in his story reveals a new twist in the Catholic abuse scandal: Poole was sent to live out his retirement years on Gonzaga University’s campus in Spokane, Washington.
-
Adding insulation to the outside of your home? Watch out for mold."Every summer driving through Fairbanks, I will see somebody adding this kind of retrofit to their home," said research engineer Robbin Garber-Slaght.
-
Energy specialist urges radon tests after Alaska earthquakeA state energy specialist is encouraging those affected by last month's earthquake in Southcentral Alaska to retest their homes for radon. Radon is an odorless gas that has been linked to cancer.
-
Video: Meet the people building Alaska’s next generation housing"The future will be different and we don't know how." Meet the people who are building Alaska's next generation housing.