Juneau Cabaret’s Holiday Extravaganza

By December 17, 2018 Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Juneau Cabaret will preview their Wednesday evening, rush-hour concert Holiday Extravaganza. And we’ll learn about Computational Thinking workshops to support educator training with the Juneau School District.

