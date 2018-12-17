Astronauts in space

By December 17, 2018 Juneau Afternoon

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 17, 2018.

On today’s show Christina Della Rosa and Steve Kocsis, of the Marie-Drake Planetarium, will preview Tuesday night’s presentation, Astronauts in Space.

And reporter Kavitha George will tell us more about the effectiveness of drug testing athletes in Juneau High schools.

