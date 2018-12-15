Damage tally to Anchorage utilities, facilities stands at $30M

The Municipality of Anchorage is beginning to calculate what all the damage from last month’s earthquake will cost the city. For the last two weeks, inspectors have been assessing damage to public structures and facilities.
That work will continue for months, but city workers have seen enough to come up with an initial estimate.
“Based on what we have seen, it’s an estimate of about $30 million,” said Lance Wilber, Director of the city’s Office of Management and Budget.
Those costs are divided about evenly between three different entities, according to Wilber. Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility sustained about $10 million worth of damage from dozens of broken water-mains. The Solid Waste Services will need about the same amount, primarily for work at the regional landfill in Eagle River. Another $10 million is set for repairs to roads, public buildings and park and recreation facilities.
“We’re going to start off by asking the Assembly for an emergency ordinance for $30 million, and it will be used in those three areas,” Wilber said.
The municipality’s damage assessment doesn’t include the additional money it will take to fix schools, private residences or commercial buildings. Estimates for those are still being tallied locally and by state officials.
The administration’s emergency ordinance goes before the Assembly on Tuesday.
Recent headlines
-
Gov. Dunleavy introduces budget with larger PFDs, with cuts to comeThe Dunleavy administration's budget doesn't include funding to pay back residents for the reductions in permanent fund dividends from the last three years.
-
U.S. future in Arctic hinges on expanding its icebreaker fleet, Coast Guard saysThere’s a heavy demand from scientists to use the Coast Guard's icebreakers to do research in Arctic waters. But with only two icebreakers in its entire fleet, the Coast Guard’s capabilities are limited.
-
This winter, a major oil exploration effort is happening in a familiar place: Prudhoe BayBP is undertaking a massive effort to get the clearest picture yet of what the Prudhoe Bay oil field looks like. The idea is that, after all these years, there's more oil at Prudhoe Bay to drill, but it's in smaller, harder-to-find pockets.
-
Dutch Harbor remains nation’s top port for 21st consecutive yearAccording to an annual NOAA Fisheries report released Thursday, the Port of Dutch Harbor led the nation with 769 million pounds of seafood landed in 2017, worth $173 million.