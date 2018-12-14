Newscast – Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

In this newscast:
- Why a massive exploration effort this winter is looking for new oil in an old field,
- the new administration appoints an familiar face to run the Alaska Division of Elections, and
- longliners report back on a new fishing equipment.
Recent headlines
-
Gov. Dunleavy introduces budget with larger PFDs, with cuts to comeThe Dunleavy administration's budget doesn't include funding to pay back residents for the reductions in permanent fund dividends from the last three years.
-
U.S. future in Arctic hinges on expanding its icebreaker fleet, Coast Guard saysThere’s a heavy demand from scientists to use the Coast Guard's icebreakers to do research in Arctic waters. But with only two icebreakers in its entire fleet, the Coast Guard’s capabilities are limited.
-
This winter, a major oil exploration effort is happening in a familiar place: Prudhoe BayBP is undertaking a massive effort to get the clearest picture yet of what the Prudhoe Bay oil field looks like. The idea is that, after all these years, there's more oil at Prudhoe Bay to drill, but it's in smaller, harder-to-find pockets.
-
Dutch Harbor remains nation’s top port for 21st consecutive yearAccording to an annual NOAA Fisheries report released Thursday, the Port of Dutch Harbor led the nation with 769 million pounds of seafood landed in 2017, worth $173 million.