Rally in support of the migrant caravan

By December 13, 2018 Juneau Afternoon

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Juneau People for Peace and Justice will preview Saturday’s rally in support of the migrant caravan and all those seeking refuge in our country. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll talk holiday treats with Jeste Burton of Pie in the Sky.

