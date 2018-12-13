Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 14, 2018.
Juneau People for Peace and Justice will preview Saturday’s rally in support of the migrant caravan and all those seeking refuge in our country. And for Foodie Friday, we’ll talk holiday treats with Jeste Burton of Pie in the Sky.
Recent headlines
Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point plans new dock for megashipsThe Hoonah City Council has already tentatively agreed to lease city-owned tidelands. The 500-foot dock would be built in partnership by Huna Totem Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
Last month, Ruth Botstein argued Alaska’s case at the Supreme Court. This month she was fired.Botstein is one of two prominent attorneys at the Alaska Department of Law who was fired by the new administration of Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, in a move that observers said was unusual.
Arctic Report Card: 2018 was the Arctic’s second-warmest year on record"This was the second-warmest year on record in the Arctic," said Emily Osborne, a climate scientist with NOAA. "And to add to that, (the) last five years have been the warmest on record."
Authorities: Wave of hoax bomb threats made across USLaw enforcement agencies across the country, including the Juneau Police Department, dismissed the threats, saying they were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and were not considered credible.