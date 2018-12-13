Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

In this newscast: The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration released its annual report card on the Arctic; Juneau’s planning department is working on how to turn the neighborhood overlooking Statter Harbor into a hub for recreation and business; Hoonah is on track to add a second, larger cruise ship dock; and longtime Juneau musician Mike Truax performed an original song.
Zoning proposals for Auke Bay leave some residents anxiousThe city has been working with a steering committee to figure out how to turn the quiet neighborhood overlooking Statter Harbor into a pedestrian-friendly hub for recreation and business.
‘We’re still not safe’: Nome reckons with sexual assaultsFor months, the city of Nome has been grappling with calls for reform in a system that many claim ignores assault reports from Alaska Native women.
Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point plans new dock for megashipsThe Hoonah City Council has already tentatively agreed to lease city-owned tidelands. The 500-foot dock would be built in partnership by Huna Totem Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Lines.
State and police investigating accident that led to North Slope worker’s deathAccording to the North Slope Borough chief of police Jeffrey Brown, Shawn Huber died in an accident at the Milne Point facility on Friday, December 7. Huber was 36.