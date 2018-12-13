Juneau police say felony escape defendant is missing again

The Juneau Police Department is asking for help looking for a defendant who has escaped custody.
William Moy, Jr., 25, was released to the custody of his defense attorney to attend an appointment on Wednesday, but he never returned to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Moy was previously charged with felony escape and other misdemeanor offenses.
In August, Moy kicked out the window of a prisoner transport vehicle on his way back to jail from the courthouse. He escaped, but he was arrested shortly afterward.
According to Juneau police, Moy has multiple convictions for theft, and they’re recommending residents keep their vehicles and homes locked.
Police describe Moy as an Alaskan Native male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone who knows Moy’s whereabouts to contact them at 907-586-0600.
