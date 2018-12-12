The art of the Russian dumpling

Kavitha George hosts on Thursday, December 13, 2018.
Pel’meni will divulge the secret behind the success of the Russian dumpling in Juneau. UAS will highlight spring classes. The Juneau Skating Club will preview their holiday show, and we’ll outline all the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Red Carpet Concert: Pharis and Jason Romero with Josh Rabie, ‘The Salesman’Watch the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival guest artist perform a song from their Canadian Folk Music Award-winning album, "Sweet Old Religion."
How does Mike Dunleavy like his cookies? ‘More chocolate chip than dough.’Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted an open house at the governor’s mansion Tuesday. The event was an opportunity for Juneauites to meet the governor and first lady in their home, as well as sample a few cookies.
This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia's Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.
Anchorage schools resume classes post-earthquake, with some students relocatedThe student body at the earthquake-damaged Eagle River Elementary School has been split up and relocated to two separate schools. For some families, the transition could be difficult.