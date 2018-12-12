Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

In this newscast: Some people question why Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration fired two senior attorneys; the U.S. House of Representatives passes a bill transferring federal land in Sitka to the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium; nearly 200 Juneau elementary school students have learned the ins and outs of gardening; the estate of the late Grace Schaible gifted the University of Alaska Fairbanks $2.7 million; and a Southwest Alaska village man suspected of stabbing another person with an ulu has been charged with felony assault.

