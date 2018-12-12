Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition

Coping with Holiday Stress
Panel members:
Aaron Surma, Moderator
Michelle Beaulieu, Clinical Social Worker
Jan Reece, JSPC Training and Outreach Coordinator
Crystal Bourland, Director of NAMI Juneau
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Recent headlines
-
Diocese of Juneau taps panel to investigate claims of sexual misconductA decree from Juneau Bishop Andrew Bellisario calls for an independent commission to review all claims of sexual misconduct dating back to the diocese's founding.
-
An elementary school program is growing gardeners in JuneauCold, gray winter may be settling on Juneau, but kids at Riverbend and Glacier Valley elementary schools are still talking about the rainbow of fruits and vegetables they helped grow this summer.
-
What happens when an oil producer moves into the neighborhood?Hilcorp Energy Company began exploring for natural gas and oil this fall in an Anchor Point neighborhood where many own their mineral rights. Some residents near the drill site have struggled to get information from the company.
-
Red Carpet Concert: Pharis and Jason Romero with Josh Rabie, ‘The Salesman’Watch the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival guest artist perform a song from their Canadian Folk Music Award-winning album, "Sweet Old Religion."