Slay Ride holiday drag show

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

We’ll meet drag queens and kings participating in this Friday’s holiday show Slay Ride. The Glory Hall will give us an update on how we can support our local soup kitchen and shelter, and Audubon will teach us how to identify birds in winter.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.