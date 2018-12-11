Slay Ride holiday drag show

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.
We’ll meet drag queens and kings participating in this Friday’s holiday show Slay Ride. The Glory Hall will give us an update on how we can support our local soup kitchen and shelter, and Audubon will teach us how to identify birds in winter.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia's Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.
-
Anchorage schools resume classes post-earthquake, with some students relocatedThe student body at the earthquake-damaged Eagle River Elementary School has been split up and relocated to two separate schools. For some families, the transition could be difficult.
-
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.
-
Judge dismisses challenges to oil lease sales in the National Petroleum Reserve-AlaskaEnvironmental groups had argued the federal Bureau of Land Management did not do an adequate environmental review before it held oil lease sales in 2016 and 2017.