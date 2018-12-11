Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaskan John Martin III crossed the Bering Sea in 8-foot dingy and is stuck in Russia,
- what Democratic control of the U.S. House of Representatives means for ANWR,
- more fighter jets may be headed to Alaska,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosts his first holiday open house, and
- the Seattle Mariners reach an agreement for a lease for the ballpark formerly known as Safeco Field.
Recent headlines
This Alaskan crossed the Bering Sea in an eight-foot dinghy. Russia wants to send him back.Packed with provisions, John W, Martin III floated down the Tanana and Yukon rivers with the aim of reaching China. He ended up in Russia's Far East and is writing a book about his experiences.
Anchorage schools resume classes post-earthquake, with some students relocatedThe student body at the earthquake-damaged Eagle River Elementary School has been split up and relocated to two separate schools. For some families, the transition could be difficult.
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.
Judge dismisses challenges to oil lease sales in the National Petroleum Reserve-AlaskaEnvironmental groups had argued the federal Bureau of Land Management did not do an adequate environmental review before it held oil lease sales in 2016 and 2017.