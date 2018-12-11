Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Alaskan John Martin III crossed the Bering Sea in 8-foot dingy and is stuck in Russia,
  • what Democratic control of the U.S. House of Representatives means for ANWR,
  • more fighter jets may be headed to Alaska,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosts his first holiday open house, and
  • the Seattle Mariners reach an agreement for a lease for the ballpark formerly known as Safeco Field.
