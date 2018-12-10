Ski and snowboard volunteers wanted

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.
Staff from ORCA’s Adaptive Recreation Program will highlight this weekend’s trainings for ski and snowboard volunteers. Sally Smith will preview Sunday’s Holiday Pops concert. And we’ll talk about how science and art can be taught together with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.
Sitka officials make the case for a secondary water sourceSitka's drinking water passes through a penstock tunnel system connected to Blue Lake. If it were to fail in some way, repairs could take weeks, and the impact for the local economy and public health would be significant.
Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump ThursdayOfficials said Monday that Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and 12 other newly-elected governors and territorial governors will participate in a Washington, D.C., meeting.
Q&A: ADN politics reporter on Dunleavy’s quiet move to reorganize the state’s budget staffRashah McChesney sat down with Anchorage Daily News reporter James Brooks to discuss a recent administrative order signed (but not immediately announced) by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.