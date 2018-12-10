Newscast – Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

By December 10, 2018 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Republican Rep. Gary Knopp says he’s leaving the fragile GOP caucus,
  • legislative ethics enforcers let a former lawmaker slide on $18,000 in unpaid fines,
  • Artist Ricky Tagaban expresses his Tlingit identity and queer identities through drag, and
  • “Into the Wild” author John Krakauer sues over a musical adaptation of his book.
