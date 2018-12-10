Newscast – Monday, Dec. 10, 2018

In this newscast:
- Republican Rep. Gary Knopp says he’s leaving the fragile GOP caucus,
- legislative ethics enforcers let a former lawmaker slide on $18,000 in unpaid fines,
- Artist Ricky Tagaban expresses his Tlingit identity and queer identities through drag, and
- “Into the Wild” author John Krakauer sues over a musical adaptation of his book.
Recent headlines
-
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.
-
Sitka officials make the case for a secondary water sourceSitka's drinking water passes through a penstock tunnel system connected to Blue Lake. If it were to fail in some way, repairs could take weeks, and the impact for the local economy and public health would be significant.
-
Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump ThursdayOfficials said Monday that Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and 12 other newly-elected governors and territorial governors will participate in a Washington, D.C., meeting.
-
Q&A: ADN politics reporter on Dunleavy’s quiet move to reorganize the state’s budget staffRashah McChesney sat down with Anchorage Daily News reporter James Brooks to discuss a recent administrative order signed (but not immediately announced) by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.