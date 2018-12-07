Newscast – Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

In this newscast:
- ADN reporter James Brooks discusses Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s new administrative order consolidating state budget power,
- JPD identifies and arrests a suspect in downtown bank robbery,
- 15 tribal nations in Southeast Alaska petition for action against British Columbia mines,
- the U.S. District Court in Anchorage reopens,
- Alaskan whaling captains succeed in getting an international whaling rule changed, and
- four-time Iditarod champ Lance Mackey mounts another comeback.
Recent headlines
Alaska state marijuana tax collection hits $1.8M in OctoberThe state of Alaska has collected $12.8 million in marijuana tax revenue so far this year, reaping a monthly record of $1.8 million in October.
Central Gulf of Alaska halibut charters may face more closuresThe charter fleet in the central Gulf of Alaska could see some regulation shifts in 2019, while additional restrictions for Southeast-based charters are unlikely.
When a step back into prison is really a jump forward on the road to recoveryAlexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.
Teachers at an Anchorage middle school pack up their classrooms for quake-induced moveConcrete near the front of Gruening Middle School sustained major damage from Friday’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake, and there was a possible gas leak near the cafeteria.