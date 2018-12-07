Newscast – Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

By December 7, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • ADN reporter James Brooks discusses Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s new administrative order consolidating state budget power,
  • JPD identifies and arrests a suspect in downtown bank robbery,
  • 15 tribal nations in Southeast Alaska petition for action against British Columbia mines,
  • the U.S. District Court in Anchorage reopens,
  • Alaskan whaling captains succeed in getting an international whaling rule changed, and
  • four-time Iditarod champ Lance Mackey mounts another comeback.
0

Recent headlines

X