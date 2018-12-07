Fireman’s Ball features Gamble and the High Costa Living

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 10, 2018.

We’ll learn about the Juneau chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association, and talk about their Fireman’s Ball with music from Gamble and the High Costa Living. Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling gathering themed “family fun.” We’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department, and the UAS School of Career Education will tell us about new classes.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Tune in on Monday, December 10 at 7 p.m., the last night of Chanukah, for “Chanukah in Story and Song” narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble. “Chanukah in Story and Song,” a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners.