Fireman’s Ball features Gamble and the High Costa Living

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 10, 2018.
We’ll learn about the Juneau chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association, and talk about their Fireman’s Ball with music from Gamble and the High Costa Living. Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling gathering themed “family fun.” We’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department, and the UAS School of Career Education will tell us about new classes.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in on Monday, December 10 at 7 p.m., the last night of Chanukah, for “Chanukah in Story and Song” narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble. “Chanukah in Story and Song,” a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners.
Recent headlines
-
A week after the Anchorage earthquake, city continues to find damaged homesAnchorage is still coming to grips with the extent of the damage on buildings and homes following the 7.0 earthquake that struck the region on Nov. 30.
-
Alaska state marijuana tax collection hits $1.8M in OctoberThe state of Alaska has collected $12.8 million in marijuana tax revenue so far this year, reaping a monthly record of $1.8 million in October.
-
Central Gulf of Alaska halibut charters may face more closuresThe charter fleet in the central Gulf of Alaska could see some regulation shifts in 2019, while additional restrictions for Southeast-based charters are unlikely.
-
When a step back into prison is really a jump forward on the road to recoveryAlexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.