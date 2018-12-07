Firefighters Ball features Gamble and the High Costa Living

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 10, 2018.
We’ll learn about the Juneau chapter of the Alaska State Firefighters Association, and talk about the Firefighters Ball with music from Gamble and the High Costa Living.
Mudrooms will preview Tuesday night’s storytelling gathering themed “family fun.”
We’ll have our monthly check in with the Juneau Police Department,
and the UAS School of Career Education will tell us about new classes.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in on Monday, December 10 at 7 p.m., the last night of Chanukah, for “Chanukah in Story and Song” narrated by Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble. “Chanukah in Story and Song,” a unique holiday program created especially for public radio listeners.
Rep. Knopp leaves Republican caucus, seeks new bipartisan coalitionState Rep. Gary Knopp said a bipartisan coalition would act as a counterweight to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, while an all-Republican caucus wouldn’t.
Sitka officials make the case for a secondary water sourceSitka's drinking water passes through a penstock tunnel system connected to Blue Lake. If it were to fail in some way, repairs could take weeks, and the impact for the local economy and public health would be significant.
Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump ThursdayOfficials said Monday that Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and 12 other newly-elected governors and territorial governors will participate in a Washington, D.C., meeting.
Q&A: ADN politics reporter on Dunleavy’s quiet move to reorganize the state’s budget staffRashah McChesney sat down with Anchorage Daily News reporter James Brooks to discuss a recent administrative order signed (but not immediately announced) by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.