Alaska state marijuana tax collection hits $1.8M in October

The state of Alaska has collected $12.8 million in marijuana tax revenue so far this year, reaping a monthly record of $1.8 million in October.
The latest report from the state — through October — shows the Matanuska-Susitna valley region with the highest number of businesses paying the tax.
But Kelly Mazzei with the Department of Revenue says businesses there also make the lowest average tax payments.
Cultivators pay the tax, imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed growing facility to a retail store or product manufacturing facility.
Mazzei said preliminary estimates suggest November’s tax revenue will be lower than October. She says bud and trim taxable transfers appear to be down in November, which she said could be a seasonal or cyclical issue.
