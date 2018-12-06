Juneau police investigate bank robbery at downtown Wells Fargo

Juneau police detained one person after an attempted bank robbery at the downtown Juneau Wells Fargo Thursday afternoon.

According to a Juneau Police Department release, Wells Fargo employees contacted police around 2:40 p.m. to report that a person came into the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. He became more aggressive when the teller did not immediately comply, but did not directly threaten anyone at the bank.

Police say there were no reports that the man was armed. He left the building with an undisclosed amount of money. The release says when officers responded, bank staff gave them the note he used and described a suspect about five feet tall “with a medium build, shaggy ear length hair, wearing a black coat with a blue fleece jacket.”

An officer located a person matching the suspect’s description in the Downtown Transit Center and detained them for questioning, according to the release.