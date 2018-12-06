Artist Sarah Campen presents “the Rolodex Project//On Leadership”

Kavitha George hosts on Friday, December 7, 2018.
Artist Sarah Campen will preview her show “the Rolodex Project//On Leadership” – an interactive installation that explores leadership values through video, movement, and sculpture. We’ll talk with the Girls on the Run program about Saturday’s 5K. And we’ll meet the Juneau Artists Gallery’s featured artist Christine Lewis.
Recent headlines
Ruling limits how Juneau can spend cruise passenger feesA federal judge rules Juneau city officials spent marine passenger fees too freely. The ruling upholds the constitutionality of collecting fees but constrains their future use.
Reactions from Utqiaġvik on a whaling quota rule change: “We don’t have to beg anymore”"I had hoped to see that happen during my lifeterm," said Eugene Brower, former president of the Barrow Whaling Captains Association of the rule change. "I’m happy that we don’t have to beg anymore."
Got quake damage? Officials outline next steps for claims.Recouping losses to homes and property in the wake of a disaster involves multiple steps with insurance companies, as well as state and federal relief agencies.
Hydro One’s Avista merger unraveling over Ontario’s political meddlingRegulators in Washington state have blocked the acquisition of Alaska Electric Light & Power's parent company by a Canadian utility. AEL&P serves about 17,000 homes and businesses in Juneau.