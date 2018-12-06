Artist Sarah Campen presents “the Rolodex Project//On Leadership”

Kavitha George hosts on Friday, December 7, 2018.

Artist Sarah Campen will preview her show “the Rolodex Project//On Leadership” – an interactive installation that explores leadership values through video, movement, and sculpture. We’ll talk with the Girls on the Run program about Saturday’s 5K. And we’ll meet the Juneau Artists Gallery’s featured artist Christine Lewis.

Sarah Campen’s show opens on Friday in the Davis Gallery at Centennial Hall. (Image courtesy of Sarah Campen)
The Girls on the Run and Boys Run 5K is at the Field House on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run)
An example of Christine Lewis’s art that will be for sale at her Gallery Walk opening on Friday at the Juneau Artists Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Christine Lewis)
An example of Christine Lewis’s art that will be for sale at her Gallery Walk opening on Friday at the Juneau Artists Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Christine Lewis)
An example of Christine Lewis’s art that will be for sale at her Gallery Walk opening on Friday at the Juneau Artists Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Christine Lewis)
An example of Christine Lewis’s art that will be for sale at her Gallery Walk opening on Friday at the Juneau Artists Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Christine Lewis)
0

Recent headlines

X