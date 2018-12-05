Watch: Bush National Cathedral ceremony

Former President George H.W. Bush is being honored with funeral services at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. The 41st president will be eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush, as well as a former U.S. senator and a former Canadian prime minister. Dozens of U.S. and world leaders are expected to attend the service.
Recent headlines
-
Don ‘Moose’ Young says farewell to George H.W. Bush“Everybody’s (said to be) really a nice guy after they die,” Alaska's Rep. Don Young said. “But he was a nice guy when he was alive.”
-
Iditarod clears Dallas Seavey in 2017 doping controversyThe Iditarod Trail Committee says it does not believe Seavey "had any involvement with, or knowledge of, the events that led to the positive (drug) test in his team.”
-
Alaska DOT is in crisis response mode — and it just got a new bossHere's a look inside the Alaska Department of Transportation as it changed hands in the midst of its earthquake response.
-
Court contest deadline imminent in pivotal House election recountThe deadline to legally contest the outcome of the pivotal House District 1 election is Wednesday. Republican Bart LeBon leads Democrat Kathryn Dodge by one vote.