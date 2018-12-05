Juneau Dance Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 6, 2018.
Juneau Dance Theatre will preview this weekend’s performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet. The Zach Gordon Youth Center will give us an update, and we’ll outline all the First Friday Gallery Walk arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Featured image is by Gabriel Saldana Follow of dance of the snowflakes, final scene of the first act in “The Nutcracker” ballet as performed by the Escuela Superior de Música y Danza in 2010.
