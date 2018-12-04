Nine printmakers present “Impressions”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.
Artists Alice Tersteeg and Fumi Matsumoto will preview “Impressions,” an art show with nine contributing printmakers.
The Juneau Douglas City Museum will tell us about Plein Rein, Coffee and Collections and model trains. And we’ll meet the Wildlife Wednesday presenter Dr. Cristina Eisenberg, Chief Scientist at the Earthwatch Institute.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Don ‘Moose’ Young says farewell to George H.W. Bush“Everybody’s (said to be) really a nice guy after they die,” Alaska's Rep. Don Young said. “But he was a nice guy when he was alive.”
Iditarod clears Dallas Seavey in 2017 doping controversyThe Iditarod Trail Committee says it does not believe Seavey "had any involvement with, or knowledge of, the events that led to the positive (drug) test in his team.”
Alaska DOT is in crisis response mode — and it just got a new bossHere's a look inside the Alaska Department of Transportation as it changed hands in the midst of its earthquake response.
Court contest deadline imminent in pivotal House election recountThe deadline to legally contest the outcome of the pivotal House District 1 election is Wednesday. Republican Bart LeBon leads Democrat Kathryn Dodge by one vote.