Nine printmakers present “Impressions”

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Artists Alice Tersteeg and Fumi Matsumoto will preview “Impressions,” an art show with nine contributing printmakers.

The Juneau Douglas City Museum will tell us about Plein Rein, Coffee and Collections and model trains. And we’ll meet the Wildlife Wednesday presenter Dr. Cristina Eisenberg, Chief Scientist at the Earthwatch Institute.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.