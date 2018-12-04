Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

In this newscast:
- The state’s fall oil price forecast is delayed after prices drop 22 percent in November,
- the head of the state transportation department turns over takes over amid the earthquake response,
- Congressman Don Young shares memories of George H.W. Bush, and
- Iditarod officials clear Dallas Seavey of wrongdoing in a doping incident.
Recent headlines
Don ‘Moose’ Young says farewell to George H.W. Bush“Everybody’s (said to be) really a nice guy after they die,” Alaska's Rep. Don Young said. “But he was a nice guy when he was alive.”
Iditarod clears Dallas Seavey in 2017 doping controversyThe Iditarod Trail Committee says it does not believe Seavey "had any involvement with, or knowledge of, the events that led to the positive (drug) test in his team.”
Alaska DOT is in crisis response mode — and it just got a new bossHere's a look inside the Alaska Department of Transportation as it changed hands in the midst of its earthquake response.
Court contest deadline imminent in pivotal House election recountThe deadline to legally contest the outcome of the pivotal House District 1 election is Wednesday. Republican Bart LeBon leads Democrat Kathryn Dodge by one vote.