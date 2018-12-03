Newscast – Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

In this newscast:

  • Anchorage air traffic controllers rode out Friday’s 7.0 earthquake from their control tower, then a pickup truck at the end of a runway
  • Republican Mike Dunleavy was sworn in as Alaska’s new governor.
  • During the transition between governors, some state websites have been taken down — some may not return.
