Anchorage area hospitals report initial wave of earthquake injuries: Two life threatening, but mostly minor

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer says in the first nine hours after the earthquake, they saw 99 disaster related injuries. Two were were life threatening and 51 were minor.
The three major hospitals in Anchorage are reporting that they’ve seen no serious injuries related to yesterday’s earthquake.
Providence and Alaska Regional have canceled elective surgeries through the weekend, and Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC) has rescheduled the surgeries that were cancelled yesterday due to the quake. All three say that their emergency departments are open.
Among the minor injuries that hospitals have reported seeing are broken bones, bruises and lacerations.
The main damage to hospital buildings being reported so far are things like water leaks and cosmetic damage. Both ANMC and Providence have done structural assessments, and say that their buildings are sound. Regional is in the process of verifying their structural evaluation which also showed their structure was fine. Mat-Su Regional Medical Center says they didn’t sustain any structural damage.
All four hospitals are reporting that the damage is not impacting their ability to provide emergency medical care this weekend.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska gets $5 million for road repairsThe Federal Highway Commission released the funds Saturday after it said it received a request from Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and the state transportation commissioner, Marc Luiken.
-
Power is restored for most of AnchorageSome outages still remain, but those are few and far between. The area's three power providers are still assessing damage from the quake, which triggered outages for most of Anchorage on Friday.
-
That guy driving the earthquake-marooned GMC? Yeah, he made his flight out of Anchorage.Tom Sulczynski was driving that red GMC that became an icon of Saturday’s earthquake in Anchorage.
-
Alaska quake damage could have been much worse, experts sayThe magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rattled Southcentral Alaska, cracked roads and collapsed highway ramps, but there were no reports of widespread catastrophic damage or collapsed buildings.Scientists and officials say there's a good reason for that.