Rabbi Jeff and Chanukah

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 3, 2018.

We’ll meet visiting rabbi Jeff Dreifus and learn more about Chanukah. Visiting author Joanna Lilley will preview her writing classes and readings. And the Canvas, and the UAS ceramics team will highlight their Gallery Walk openings.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Join us Monday December 3 at 7 p.m., the second night of Chanukah, for Candles Burning Brightly on KTOO Juneau—a one-hour celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities, and plenty of music.