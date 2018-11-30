Rabbi Jeff and Chanukah

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 3, 2018.
We’ll meet visiting rabbi Jeff Dreifus and learn more about Chanukah. Visiting author Joanna Lilley will preview her writing classes and readings. And the Canvas, and the UAS ceramics team will highlight their Gallery Walk openings.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Join us Monday December 3 at 7 p.m., the second night of Chanukah, for Candles Burning Brightly on KTOO Juneau—a one-hour celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities, and plenty of music.
Recent headlines
-
No injuries reported in Douglas Bridge car accidentA two-vehicle crash involving a downtown Bullwinkle's Pizza Parlor delivery man caused a 45-minute traffic obstruction in one lane of the Douglas Bridge on Friday afternoon.
-
Fallen dishes, water leaks and borrowed shoes: Scenes after the earthquake in downtown Anchorage"It was one of the most significant shakers I've seen in 40 years." The earthquake hit just as Anchorage was beginning its day, causing widespread damage, derailing plans and snarling traffic.
-
Alaska DOT reports significant damage on Anchorage roadsShannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for DOT, called the earthquake “scary” and is cautioning drivers to be careful.
-
Can drivers feel safe on the road this weekend?If you were on social media Friday, you likely saw that picture of a bridge in Anchorage that was ripped apart by the earthquake. But the Alaska Department of Transportation says drivers shouldn't fret about the safety of bridges and overpasses.