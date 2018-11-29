Writer Geoff Kirsch on Chanukah and latkes

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Writer Geoff Kirsch and host Cheryl Snyder will talk Chanukah, and for Foodie Friday, Kirsch will teach us how to make his famous potato latkes. We’ll hear how to support high school swimmers by purchasing Christmas trees. We’ll get an update from the Raptor Center, and preview the screening of a mountain climbing film that benefits the Rock Dump Indoor Climbing Gym.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.