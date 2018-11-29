Alaska credit union to serve marijuana businesses

A credit union is launching a pilot program to begin serving marijuana businesses in Alaska, giving the cash-only industry a financial option after banks shunned the industry.
Credit Union 1 announced Thursday its move comes with no political or moral position.
CEO James Wileman said safety concerns were a significant factor, and the move would keep large amounts of cash off the streets.
Because of the federal prohibition on marijuana, most banks and credit card processors won’t service marijuana businesses.
Kelly Mazzei with the state’s tax division said the agency supports the move as a time-saver.
Anchorage attorney Jana Weltzin said many of her Alaska marijuana business clients are excited about an opportunity to participate because it would free them from having to keep so much cash in their homes or vehicles.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska musher banned from 2019 Iditarod sled raceOfficials have banned longtime musher Hugh Neff from competing in Alaska's Iditarod sled dog race next year, citing concerns about his care of dogs.
-
Wrangell changes prayer policy for Assembly meetingsThe Wrangell Assembly voted to remove the standing procedure for an opening invocation after an Alaska Superior Court judge ruled that the Kenai Assembly's prayer policy was unconstitutional.
-
Report: Alaska Native communities will face the brunt of climate changeRural and Alaska Native communities are the first to feel the impacts of climate change. For the Y-K Delta, the stakes are especially high because the region is home to the most tribes in the state.
-
Unalaska OKs trial program to employ prison inmates at fish plantUnalaska City Council's five-to-one vote overturned last month's narrow rejection of the program, authorizing a "trial run" for four inmates to live and work at the UniSea fish processing plant.