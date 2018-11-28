Newscast – Monday, Nov. 28, 2018

  • A report out of the University of Alaska Anchorage has found that climate change is estimated to cost Alaska between $340 and $700 million dollars per year over the next three to five decades.
  • The Juneau School District is looking for a new superintendent, but some are hoping they won’t look far.
  • A top executive with ConocoPhillips says the federal government should shrink–but not eliminate–the protected area around the biggest lake in Arctic Alaska, which is important habitat for wildlife.
  • A citizen advisory committee released new recommendations on the federal Roadless Rule, which could shape the future of the Tongass National Forest.
