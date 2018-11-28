Newscast – Monday, Nov. 28, 2018

In this newscast:
- A report out of the University of Alaska Anchorage has found that climate change is estimated to cost Alaska between $340 and $700 million dollars per year over the next three to five decades.
- A top executive with ConocoPhillips says the federal government should shrink–but not eliminate–the protected area around the biggest lake in Arctic Alaska, which is important habitat for wildlife.
- A citizen advisory committee released new recommendations on the federal Roadless Rule, which could shape the future of the Tongass National Forest.
Recent headlines
Juneau School District seeks public input on superintendent searchJuneau public schools could have a new leader next year — or not. The Juneau School District is looking for a new superintendent, but some are hoping they won’t look far.
Winter fuel costs could spike nationwide. Here’s why Alaska is different.Americans who heat their homes primarily with oil could be hit the hardest, with up to a 20 percent jump in prices predicted. But what happens in the Lower 48 doesn't always apply to Alaska.
New legislation improves earthquake preparedness in AlaskaThe legislation approved in Congress on Tuesday renews an earthquake preparedness bill that originally passed 40 years ago. The most recent version of the legislation expired nearly 10 years ago.
Researchers cite Alaska food chain disruption for decline in Hawaii whale sightingsResearch into the decline of humpback whale sightings in Hawaii points to a food chain disruption likely caused by warmer ocean temperatures in the whales' feeding grounds in Alaska, federal officials have said.