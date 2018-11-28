Molly of Denali: Alaska Native participation in development of a new PBS Kids show

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell will preview Friday night’s Evening at Egan presentation about the new PBS kids program Molly of Denali. We’ll meet Delighted Tobehere, the star of a one-woman, live-singing country drag hoedown on Saturday. We’ll hear about a nativity walk, and learn about all the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.