Molly of Denali: Alaska Native participation in development of a new PBS Kids show

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, November 29, 2018.
Dr. X̱’unei Lance Twitchell will preview Friday night’s Evening at Egan presentation about the new PBS kids program Molly of Denali. We’ll meet Delighted Tobehere, the star of a one-woman, live-singing country drag hoedown on Saturday. We’ll hear about a nativity walk, and learn about all the weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau School District seeks public input on superintendent searchJuneau public schools could have a new leader next year — or not. The Juneau School District is looking for a new superintendent, but some are hoping they won’t look far.
-
Winter fuel costs could spike nationwide. Here’s why Alaska is different.Americans who heat their homes primarily with oil could be hit the hardest, with up to a 20 percent jump in prices predicted. But what happens in the Lower 48 doesn't always apply to Alaska.
-
New legislation improves earthquake preparedness in AlaskaThe legislation approved in Congress on Tuesday renews an earthquake preparedness bill that originally passed 40 years ago. The most recent version of the legislation expired nearly 10 years ago.
-
Researchers cite Alaska food chain disruption for decline in Hawaii whale sightingsResearch into the decline of humpback whale sightings in Hawaii points to a food chain disruption likely caused by warmer ocean temperatures in the whales' feeding grounds in Alaska, federal officials have said.