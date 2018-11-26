Newscast – Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

By November 26, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Outgoing Gov. Bill Walker proposes a nearly $6 billion budget,
  • the Juneau Assembly Childcare Committee meets for the first time,
  • state election officials certify the tie in House District 1 legislative race, and
  • an update on the volcanic ash from Mount Veniaminof on the Alaska Peninsula.
