Fifth graders to play music at the Governor’s Mansion

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.
Riverbend Elementary’s Juneau Alaska Music Matters program will preview their holiday shows, including a concert at the Governor’s Mansion. The Juneau Nordic Ski Club will tell us about their annual membership meeting and potluck. And we’ll hear more about Perseverance Theatre’s production of “Franklin.”
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
House District 1 race certified tied with uncounted ballot under investigation ahead of Friday recountIt seems likely that last uncounted ballot will go into the recount mix, along with any other mailed-in ballots that might arrive before the recount.
-
Final Walker budget includes $1,800 PFDs and funds to investigate murders of Alaska Native womenJust as Gov. Bill Walker inherited a budget from former Gov. Sean Parnell four years ago, he’ll be handing off a proposal to Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy this year.
-
Alaska’s governor-elect makes key appointmentsGov.-elect Mike Dunleavy's transition team has announced four key appointments. All tout private sector experience and will be newcomers to Alaska's state government.
-
New city committee tackles child care availabilityCreating the committee was one of Mayor Beth Weldon’s first actions upon taking office last month. According to a report by the Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children, there are only enough licensed child care slots for one in five children under school age in Juneau.