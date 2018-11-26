Fifth graders to play music at the Governor’s Mansion

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Riverbend Elementary’s Juneau Alaska Music Matters program will preview their holiday shows, including a concert at the Governor’s Mansion. The Juneau Nordic Ski Club will tell us about their annual membership meeting and potluck. And we’ll hear more about Perseverance Theatre’s production of “Franklin.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.