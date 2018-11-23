Newscast – Friday, Nov. 23, 2018

In this newscast:

  • A new monument is unveiled at Sayéik Gastineau Community School,
  • the Thane Ore House restaurant is set to burn Saturday, and
  • local police are looking for 27-year-old man connected to a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one person injured.
