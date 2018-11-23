Newscast – Friday, Nov. 23, 2018

In this newscast:
- A new monument is unveiled at Sayéik Gastineau Community School,
- the Thane Ore House restaurant is set to burn Saturday, and
- local police are looking for 27-year-old man connected to a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one person injured.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau man finishes marathons in all 50 statesRetired Juneau Capital Transit superintendent John Kern ran his first marathon in 2002. He has now completed 66 marathons.
-
New federal report: Climate change is going to be expensive in Alaska and impact every household in the stateThe chapter on Alaska addresses things we've heard a lot about, like Arctic sea ice retreat and coastal erosion, but also less obvious threats, like the growing risk climate change poses to human health.
-
Seismic work in ANWR this winter? Time will tell.SAExploration has applied to bring track-mounted vibrating trucks to ANWR's coastal plain to conduct a 3D seismic survey. But the work can only be done in winter, and the company’s application is still pending.
-
Otterskin sewing workshops promote ‘sustainable cottage industry’ in coastal AlaskaSealaska Heritage Institute aims to expand the practice of traditional Alaska Native skin-sewing with a series of workshops in communities around Southeast Alaska.