Gov. Walker picks Valdez judge for Juneau bench

A Valdez judge has been named to a new position on the Juneau Superior Court to handle an increase in felony cases.

District Court Judge Daniel Schally of Valdez was appointed by Gov. Bill Walker on Wednesday afternoon. Before he was initially appointed to the bench in 2005, Schally served as an assistant district attorney for Southeast Alaska.

Private defense attorney Julie Willoughby of Juneau was nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council as the other finalist for the position.

In addition, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Bethany Harbison was named to fill out a vacancy on the Alaska Court of Appeals. Juneau Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg was one of three finalists for that position.

Additionally, Bethel public defender Terrence Haas was appointed as judge for the Bethel Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Gist of Anchorage was appointed to a vacancy on the Kenai Superior Court.