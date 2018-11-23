Blueprint Juneau

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, November 26, 2018.
We’ll learn how we can contribute to the future of Juneau design with Blueprint Downtown. ORCA will tell about how to be a ski or snowboard volunteer. Juneau Parks and Rec will give us an update, and we’ll preview Monday night’s meeting about cultural appropriation at the JACC.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Tune in to KTOO at 7 p.m. for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly meeting.
Recent headlines
Otterskin sewing workshops promote ‘sustainable cottage industry’ in coastal AlaskaSealaska Heritage Institute aims to expand the practice of traditional Alaska Native skin-sewing with a series of workshops in communities around Southeast Alaska.
Thane Ore House to burn SaturdayThe former Thane Ore House restaurant will burn Saturday as part of a training exercise for local firefighters. Capital City Fire/Rescue hopes to start the controlled burn at 10 a.m. and finish by 4 p.m.
Gov. Walker picks Valdez judge for Juneau benchDistrict Court Judge Daniel Schally of Valdez previously served as an assistant district attorney for Southeast Alaska. Three other judges were also appointed to fill court vacancies.
Monument to be unveiled at Sayéik Gastineau Community SchoolThe monument honors the Native burial ground on which the school was built. It is part of the Juneau School District’s continuing efforts to reckon with the site’s history.