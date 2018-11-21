Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

In this newscast:
- The outgoing head of the Alaska Department of Administration says the incoming governor’s resign and reapply request makes the state a less desirable employer,
- a coin toss could determine who controls the Alaska House of Representatives because of a tied election,
- John MacKinnon is named the new head of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and
- the fast ferry Fairweather will be back in temporary service this December to cover scheduled repairs of other ferries.
Recent headlines
-
Coin toss could determine control of Alaska HouseWhen the vote count is tied in Alaska, it can be determined by a heads-or-tails call.
-
An unexpected agency weighs in on offshore Arctic oil drilling: NASAIn April, the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center sent a letter to BOEM estimating that 70 rocket parts have landed in the Beaufort Sea since the 1960s. The agency's concern, it wrote, "is that future oil and gas development in the Beaufort Sea could result in the need to protect additional persons and property when conducting launch operations."
-
Willoughby nominated again for Juneau Superior Court vacancyGov. Bill Walker initially selected attorney Julie Willoughby for a previous vacancy in July. But he rescinded his appointment in a controversy over Willoughby’s writings for her client in a sexual abuse case.
-
Science and traditional knowledge converge in North Slope Borough’s bowhead whale programScientists have spent the past few decades catching up to traditional knowledge, documenting scientifically what whale hunters already knew. Like the fact that the whales can smell, and that they can travel under sea ice.