Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

By November 21, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The outgoing head of the Alaska Department of Administration says the incoming governor’s resign and reapply request makes the state a less desirable employer,
  • a coin toss could determine who controls the Alaska House of Representatives because of a tied election,
  • John MacKinnon is named the new head of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, and
  • the fast ferry Fairweather will be back in temporary service this December to cover scheduled repairs of other ferries.
