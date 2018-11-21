New music for the State of Alaska

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, November 23, 2018.
KXLL Excellent Radio’s Annie Bartholomew will tell us more about the new hold music for the State of Alaska. We’ll meet artists involved with Juneau’s public market, and for Foodie Friday we’ll hear creative ideas on how to repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
An unexpected agency weighs in on offshore Arctic oil drilling: NASAIn April, the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center sent a letter to BOEM estimating that 70 rocket parts have landed in the Beaufort Sea since the 1960s. The agency's concern, it wrote, "is that future oil and gas development in the Beaufort Sea could result in the need to protect additional persons and property when conducting launch operations."
Willoughby nominated again for Juneau Superior Court vacancyGov. Bill Walker initially selected attorney Julie Willoughby for a previous vacancy in July. But he rescinded his appointment in a controversy over Willoughby’s writings for her client in a sexual abuse case.
Science and traditional knowledge converge in North Slope Borough’s bowhead whale programScientists have spent the past few decades catching up to traditional knowledge, documenting scientifically what whale hunters already knew. Like the fact that the whales can smell, and that they can travel under sea ice.
Dunleavy names construction advocate to lead Department of TransportationJohn MacKinnon was the department’s deputy commissioner of highways and public facilities from 2003 to 2008. He also served on the Juneau Assembly and the Juneau Planning Commission.