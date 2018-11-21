New music for the State of Alaska

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, November 23, 2018.

KXLL Excellent Radio’s Annie Bartholomew will tell us more about the new hold music for the State of Alaska. We’ll meet artists involved with Juneau’s public market, and for Foodie Friday we’ll hear creative ideas on how to repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.