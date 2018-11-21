In lieu of Juneau Afternoon on Thursday, we’ll play Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude. With music and stories for Thanksgiving, Minnesota Public Radio host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. Between the music, no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude. Whether your listeners are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.
That’s Giving Thanks on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Willoughby nominated again for Juneau Superior Court vacancyGov. Bill Walker initially selected attorney Julie Willoughby for a previous vacancy in July. But he rescinded his appointment in a controversy over Willoughby’s writings for her client in a sexual abuse case.
Science and traditional knowledge converge in North Slope Borough’s bowhead whale programScientists have spent the past few decades catching up to traditional knowledge, documenting scientifically what whale hunters already knew. Like the fact that the whales can smell, and that they can travel under sea ice.
Dunleavy names construction advocate to lead Department of TransportationJohn MacKinnon was the department’s deputy commissioner of highways and public facilities from 2003 to 2008. He also served on the Juneau Assembly and the Juneau Planning Commission.
Fast ferry returns to Lynn Canal for the holidaysThe Fairweather will service the Lynn Canal route four times a week and make two trips to Angoon. The Malaspina will make three trips to Hoonah and Gustavus.