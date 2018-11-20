Public market artists

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
We’ll meet artists participating in this weekend’s public market. We’ll hear about Douglas holiday activities like turkey bowling and the annual Christmas tree lighting. The American Red Cross will tell us how to get free smoke alarms, and Marian Call will preview next week’s concert at the Gold Town Theater.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
