Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018

By November 20, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Forest Service begins a series of meetings aimed at managing conflicts in the Tongass between hunters and tour operators,
  • the state solicits bids for about $2 million in federal money for opioid abuse recovery residences,
  • Juneau’s indoor smoking ban is poised to for expansion to comply with state law,
  • NOAA scientists confirm warmer ocean temperatures play a role in when pollock spawn, and
  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he doesn’t think the Mueller investigation of President Trump needs Congress’s protection.
0

Recent headlines

X