Newscast – Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

By November 19, 2018Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Incoming Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s comments on education policy leaves rural Alaska with a lot of uncertainty,
  • a new study says Chukchi Sea polar bears are doing well despite losing sea ice,
  • Gov.-elect Dunleavy names a new Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner,
  • the state’s official hold music gets an update,
  • and NOAA meteorologists discuss Juneau’s winter weather forcecast.
