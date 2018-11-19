Newscast – Monday, Nov. 19, 2018

In this newscast:
- Incoming Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s comments on education policy leaves rural Alaska with a lot of uncertainty,
- a new study says Chukchi Sea polar bears are doing well despite losing sea ice,
- Gov.-elect Dunleavy names a new Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner,
- the state’s official hold music gets an update,
- and NOAA meteorologists discuss Juneau’s winter weather forcecast.
Recent headlines
Can you hold for a minute? State replaces default music with songs by Alaska artistsFive songs by Alaska artists will now cycle through the state phone system's hold music, thanks to a new effort called the Alaska Music On Hold Project.
Meet the Socialist Rifle Association. The left’s answer to conservative gun culture.Some progressive gun owners say they're put off by the NRA's rhetoric and politics. Enter the "Socialist Rifle Association."
Roland Maw’s PFD fraud and theft trial rescheduled for FebruaryThe former executive director of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association and Board of Fisheries nominee was indicted on 12 felony charges of theft and unsworn falsification related to applying for and receiving Permanent Fund dividends.
Outgoing Lt. Gov. Davidson considers political future in AlaskaBack in high school, one of Valerie Nurr'araaluk Davidson's career goals was to one day become governor. The outgoing lieutenant governor has ruled nothing out as far as continuing her life in politics.